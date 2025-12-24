Assam Unrest: Amid the conflict in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam on Tuesday, DGP Harmeet Singh has stated the government is ready to find a solution. So far, 48 policemen have been reported to be injured.

The top cop also emphasised that the government is in talks with the protestors and that a date has been set for future negotiations.

What Happened In Assam?

Assam DGP explained that the situation arose when a considerable crowd gathered in the districts on Monday.

The police official also met the protestors and spoke with them to diffuse the situation. But it worsened when the protest leader was taken to Guwahati for a medical checkup, and misinformation led to the mistaken belief that he had been arrested.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "A huge crowd has gathered here since yesterday. I met the protestors and spoke with them. Last night, their leader was taken to Guwahati for a medical check-up as the doctors thought that his health was deteriorating because of the hunger strike. Still, someone spread misinformation that he is being arrested. Violence does not get anything for anybody."

DGP Singh said that the protestors tried to take over the bridge, and when he and his team went to stop them, the protestors attacked them. He also noted that even crude bombs and stones were thrown at them. And, he was personally struck with bows and arrows.

He told reporters that the police had all the videos and images and would take legal action against those responsible for the attacks.

The violence erupted in Kheroni Bazaar on Monday when protesters, agitating for the eviction of alleged encroachers from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands, clashed with police.

Mobile Internet Suspension

Following the serious law-and-order situation in Assam's Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, on Tuesday, the Assam government ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services in both districts.

The official notification stated that voice calls and broadband connectivity via fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during the period. Any violation of the promulgation would be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and also under the relevant provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

ANI reported that the notification stated that the Government of Assam received reports from the District Magistrates of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong on December 23 of a serious "law and order" situation in two districts. The government also apprehended that the social media and internet might be used to spread "inflammatory" messages, rumours, etc., which can aggravate the situation.

CM Sarma's Reaction

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives, calling the incident “deeply painful.”

"I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two persons lost their lives during today’s unrest. Additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani tomorrow to maintain peace. We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue," he said in a post on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Government will stand with all affected families and provide all necessary support," the CM added.

2 Killed In West Karbi Anglong District’s Unrest

Violent unrest in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district claimed the lives of two individuals, prompting a massive security response and high-level monitoring by the state government, IANS reported.

The protesters, who have been on a hunger strike for 12 days, reportedly torched around 15 shops, attacked the local police station, and set ablaze the residence of Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

