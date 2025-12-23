Assam Violence: Heavy Security Deployed In Karbi Anglong After Protest Against Illegal Encroachment

Heavy security was deployed across Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday following a violent protest that erupted a day earlier. The situation escalated after demonstrators, who were staging sit-in protests demanding the eviction of illegal encroachers from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands, allegedly set fire to the residence of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The incident took place in the Dongkamukam area near Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district.

Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces, leaving three protesters and several security personnel injured. According to officials, protesters resorted to stone-pelting and attacks on security personnel, forcing the police to fire blank rounds to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Authorities have since tightened security in the area to prevent further violence.

Inspector General of Police (L&O) of Assam police, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, said authorities held talks to restore peace and urged people to raise their grievances through legal means. "One side has been vacated, and the other side will be vacated soon. Peaceful talks have been held. A minister had come to listen to the people's grievances. If anyone has any issues, they should proceed legally. No one should try to take the law into their hands. Adequate force has been deployed here," said Singh.

To maintain public order and peace, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in Karbi Anglong district. A prohibitory order issued by District Magistrate Nirola Phangchopi has enforced Section 163 with effect from December 22 until further notice, aiming to prevent anti-social elements from triggering ethnic or communal disturbances and to safeguard public life and property.

Under the order, the assembly of five or more persons is strictly prohibited, and a complete restriction on the movement of people and private vehicles is in place from 5:00 PM to 6:00 AM. The directive also bans rallies, picketing, mashal (torch) processions, and dharnas in public places.

Additionally, the order prohibits the carrying of firearms, the bursting of firecrackers, and the dissemination of inflammatory or anti-national speeches, posters, or wall writings. The use of loudspeakers or microphones without prior permission has also been barred.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate to ensure peace and normalcy in the district. (With ANI inputs)