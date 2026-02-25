Assam: Woman gangraped in Cachar district, Rs 10,000 extorted

Assam: In a disturbing incident reported from Assam’s Cachar district, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in front of her boyfriend and robbed of Rs 10,000 by a group of 7–8 men. The crime reportedly occurred on the night of February 19 near the Silchar bypass area.

Police have so far arrested one accused and detained another for questioning. The arrested individual has been identified as Nilutpol Das, a resident of Ashram Road in Silchar.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Cachar, Partha Protim Das, confirmed that an investigation is actively underway. According to the victim’s statement, the accused arrived at the spot in an SUV. He stated that based on her complaint, police have begun legal proceedings and are pursuing all leads in the case.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajat Kumar Pal said that a case (No. 177/2026) has been registered at Silchar Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including charges related to rape, unlawful restraint, extortion and criminal intimidation. He added that the arrested accused is currently in police custody.

Officials said the victim alleged that she and her boyfriend were stopped by the group before the assault took place. Along with the sexual assault, the accused also allegedly extorted Rs 10,000 from them.

Calling it a “serious and sensational crime,” police said teams have launched search operations to identify and apprehend the remaining accused and to trace the vehicle used in the incident. The victim has undergone medical examination, and the report is awaited.

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev reacted strongly to the incident on social media, expressing concern over women’s safety in Assam and criticising the state government over law and order.

(with ANI inputs)