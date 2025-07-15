A 38-year-old woman was arrested by the Assam Police for allegedly murdering her husband and burying his body inside the premises of their house at Pandu area in Guwahati. The woman has reportedly confessed to the crime.

The incident took place at the Joymoti Nagar area of Pandu in the state. ANI reported, citing the police, that the victim was identified as Sabial Rahman, a scrap dealer. He was murdered by his wife, Rahima Khatun, on June 26.

Assam Man Murdered By Wife?

Padmanav Baruah, DCP (West) of Guwahati city police, has informed that Rahima Khatun came to the Jalukbari police station and told police that her husband, who was missing, was already dead and confessed to murdering him.

According to the top cop, on the night of June 26, there was a fight between the couple inside their house, and Sabial Rahman was in an intoxicated state and died due to injury. She allegedly buried his body inside the house compound.

ANI quoted DCP (West) Baruah as saying, "On July 13, a woman named Rahima Khatun came to the Jalukbari police station and told police that her missing husband, Sabial Rahman already died and that she had murdered her husband. On June 26 night, there was a fight between them inside their house, and Sabial Rahman was in an intoxicated state and Sabial died due to injury. She buried her husband's body inside the house compound."

"We suspect that 2-3 more people are also involved because it is not possible for a lady to dig a pit and to bury the body," he added.

A senior police official has also informed that, after June 26, she told her acquaintance that her husband had gone to Kerala for work, but the victim's brother reached the police and registered a complaint about Sabial Rahman being missing on July 12.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

This case comes just weeks after the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi came to light in Assam's neighbouring state, Meghalaya. He was killed during his honeymoon, and after an investigation, a team from Shillong Police seized a CCTV DVR from the Indore residence of Shilom James in connection with the murder case.

Shilom James is a property dealer who had reportedly rented out a flat to the accused Sonam, Raja Raghuvanshi's wife, who was arrested on June 21.

The Shillong court sent the accused Shilom James to 14 days of judicial custody. Two other accused, builder Lokendra Tomar and watchman Balveer Ahirwar (also known as Billa), were sent to 7 days of judicial custody after their earlier 6-day police remand ended.

(with ANI inputs)