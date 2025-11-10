Authorities on Monday seized 2,563 kilograms of explosives from another house in Haryana's Faridabad. Earlier, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police had recovered around 350 kilograms of explosives, which was suspected to be ammonium nitrate, along with a Krinkov assault rifle and several other arms and ammunition from another house.

The second operation, in which 2,563 kgs of explosives were seized, was conducted in Fatehpur Taga village, just four kilometres from Dhoj.

Mujammil's Arrest In The Case

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mujammil, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, works at AL Falah Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad and was arrested in connection with the case.

According to IANS, the officials mentioned that he had been living in a rented room in Faridabad's Dhoj area for over three years.

Mujammil had also rented the second house from where 2,563 kgs of explosives were seized. A local Maulana reportedly rented this house to Mujammil.

The Maulana has also been taken into custody.

Also Read: Woman Doctor Arrested In Faridabad Terror Bust After AK-47, 2,500 kg Explosives Seized In Her Car

What Was Found In The Investigation?

Earlier in the day, speaking about the 350 kgs of explosives, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta stated that the explosives were accompanied by 20 timers and four battery timers.

IANS further reported that, in addition, an assault rifle, 83 live rounds, a pistol, two magazines, and several other weapons were recovered during the operation.

Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather's Arrest

The incident comes just days after the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, a Kashmiri doctor from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was detained for allegedly putting up posters supporting the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Srinagar.

Following Rather's revelations during interrogation, police teams conducted multiple raids in Faridabad.

Mujammil was arrested by the police 10 days ago. Additionally, Faridabad police recovered a Swift car based on Mujammil's information. This car belongs to a woman doctor working at Al-Falah Hospital. The Kirnkov assault rifle was seized from this car.

(with IANS inputs)