Assembly election exit poll 2026: Before May 4 verdict, Zee News’ AI anchor Zeenia set to drop big clues on who wins 5 states

New Delhi: The results for the 2026 Assembly elections across five states will be declared on May 4, but the first clear picture of voters’ mood is set to come earlier. Zee News will air its exit poll coverage on April 29 from 5 pm. It will be led by its AI anchor Zeenia, who will break down trends across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Voting for the second and final phase of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on Wednesday (April 29). The rest 142 seats are going to polls tomorrow. Following this, all eyes will be on May 4, when EVMs will be opened and final results announced. Before that, exit polls are expected to offer a broad sense of where things stand and whether parties managed to connect with voters on the ground.

How Zeenia is reading the numbers

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Zee News has said its AI-driven analysis will depend on data analytics and artificial intelligence to map voting patterns and trends. The channel pointed to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Zeenia’s projections were widely followed as a reference point for this year’s exercise. The network clarified that exit polls do not predict final results but give a snapshot of public sentiment after voting ends.

Bengal takes centre stage

West Bengal has drawn the most attention this election season. The first phase of polling on April 23 witnessed voting across 152 seats, with turnout reported at 93.2 percent – highest ever in the state’s history. The polling for the second phase will begin from 7 am and end at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Zeenia’s analysis will cover all 294 seats in the state and break down trends region by region. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won 215 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 77. Whether that balance changes this time will be closely watched.

A look at the other states

In Assam, voting took place in a single phase on April 9. The state is presently governed by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that has 80 seats in the 126-member Assembly. The Congress has 23 seats, while other Opposition parties together account for another 23.

Tamil Nadu also voted in one phase on April 23. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is in power with 158 MLAs, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has 67. The exit polls are expected to indicate whether the ruling party has held its ground or if there is any change in voters’ preference.

Kerala voted on April 9 in a single phase. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is in government with 95 seats in the 140-member Assembly, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) holds 42. Early trends will show if the incumbents continue or changes.

With 33 seats, Puducherry also went to polls on April 9. The All India NR Congress is in power in alliance with the BJP, while the DMK and Congress are in the Opposition. Exit poll estimates from the union territory will be part of the same broadcast.

Where to watch

Zee News will begin its exit poll broadcast at 5 pm on April 29, with detailed analysis from Zeenia starting soon after. The coverage will also be streamed live on the channel’s YouTube platform and updates will be available on its websites.

With counting still days away, the exit polls are expected to offer the first structured look at how voters across these five states have cast their ballots.