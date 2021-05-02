Assembly Election Results 2021: From Mamata Banerjee to MK Stalin, know the top 10 candidates to watch out for

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the high-stakes assembly polls in four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry will begin on Sunday (May 2).

All necessary arrangements have been made by the Election Commission for the counting which will begin at 8 am across counting centres.

Check the list of top candidates to watch out for today:

Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal)

The Trinamool Congress has been in power in the state since 2011. Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee will be contesting for the seat in the Nandigram constituency.

Suvendu Adhikari (West Bengal)

West Bengal has the highest 294 seats and saw a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP across eight phases. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari will be contesting against CM Mamata Banerjee for the Nandigram seat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu)

Contesting from Kolathur yet again, the DMK Chief and former CM M. Karunanidhi’s son looks in a comfortable position to retain his seat. He has previously held the position of Deputy Chief Minister of the state from 2009 to 2011.

Edappadi Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu)

A four-time legislator from Edappadi constituency, Palaniswami took the reins of the state in 2017 after the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa. He replaced O Panneerselvam who had resigned from the post.

N Rangasamy (Puducherry)

From NDA's camp, AINRC Chief N Rangasamy is also contesting from Thattanchavady in Puducherry

P Selvanadane (Puducherry)

Among the key candidates of Congress, P Selvanadane will contest from Kardirgamam assembly seat in Puducherry.

Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala)

CM Pinarayi Vijayan achieved a massive victory in local body polls. Vijayan assumed his office in 2016 and since then he is going strong. If exit polls are considered, he is all set to come in power once again.

Kummanam Rajasekharan (Kerala)

Rajasekharan is a BJP candidate from the state. He has worked as the former governor of Mizoram. He was Party President from 2015-2018. Rajasekharan will be contesting elections from Nemom, Thiruvananthpuram. BJP in the previous elections had managed to win a seat from this constituency and it will be interesting to observe what results come in this time.

Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam)

Incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal contested from Majuli – an ST reserved constituency against Congress’ Rajib Lochan Pegu.

Ripun Bora (Assam)

Congress Assam Pradesh chief Ripun Bora contested from Gohpur constituency. The BJP fielded Utpal Borah against him.

