Assembly election results 2026: Here are fastest ways to check real-time updates on your smartphone; Don’t miss a single seat

Assembly election results 2026: The vote counting for the Assembly Elections 2026 began at 8 am on May 4, 2026, across four states and one Union Territory -- West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry – in what is India's biggest state-level electoral contest of the year. Counting is taking place across all constituencies, starting with postal ballots followed by Electronic Voting Machines, with real-time updates available online.

The results will decide who governs these regions and set the political tone ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

What's happening right now

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Early leads are already coming in from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam. In West Bengal, the BJP and TMC are having a very close battle. In Tamil Nadu, the Thalapathy Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is trailing in Perambur and Trichy East. In Kerala, postal ballots show the UDF leading in four seats and Congress ahead in two. These are very early figures -- expect major swings as EVM counting rounds progress through the day.

State-by-state voter turnout at a glance

Voter enthusiasm was high across all five regions. West Bengal recorded the highest turnout at over 92%, followed by Puducherry at nearly 89.87%, Assam at 85.38%, Tamil Nadu at 84.69%, and Kerala at 79.63%. High turnout often signals a charged electorate, and today's results will show which way that energy swung.

Also Read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Fierce face-off underway, BJP (135), TMC (100), Others (02)

Where to check assembly election results 2026 live

You don't need to sit in front of the TV all the time. Here's exactly where to track results in real time, for free:

ECI Official Website: Go to results.eci.gov.in — the most reliable source. Result trends started at 8:00 am on May 4, 2026, and the final data for each constituency will be shared in Form-20.

ECINET App: Download the ECINET app to see live results directly from the Election Commission of India on your phone.

News channels & portals

Search “election results 2026” on Google – a live widget from the ECI will appear directly in search results, showing party-wise leads without clicking anywhere.

Also Read: Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: ECI early trends - UDF Leads 71/140, LDF trails

Keep track on results.eci.gov.in

These elections are being seen as a key political test for both national and regional parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2029. The governments formed today in Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry will control budgets, local policies, and welfare schemes that directly affect millions of households -- from subsidised rations in Tamil Nadu to job schemes in Bengal.

Keep an eye on results.eci.gov.in throughout the day. The winners will be announced by this evening.