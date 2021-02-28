Assembly Elections 2021: Amit Shah to hold public, organisational programmes for polls in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend public and organisational programmes in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on Sunday (February 28), informed an official statement.

"Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah’s to attend public and organisational programmes in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, tomorrow February 28, 2021," Office of Amit shah informed in a tweet on Saturday.

At 10:30 AM, the Union Minister will hold a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Puducherry Core Committee meeting. The meeting will take place in Karaikal.

At 11.30 AM, he will address a public meeting in Karaikal. At 1:30 PM, he will attend a BJP Puducherry Mandal and Office bearers meeting in Karaikal, Puducherry.

Later, he will travel to Tamil Nadu. At 3:45 PM, he will attend a BJP Tamil Nadu Core Committee meeting at Theivanai Ammal College for Women in Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu.

At 5 pm, he will address a Vijay Sankalp rally in Jankipuram, Viluppuram. At 7 pm, he will attend a BJP Tamil Nadu Mandal and Office Bearers meeting at Theivanai Ammal College for Women in Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu.

A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam - and the Union Territory of Puducherry, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021.

As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. Of the 30 Assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry.

