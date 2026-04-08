Assembly elections 2026: How to cast vote without voter ID? Check Here

As polling for the Assembly Elections 2026 draws near, a common concern among voters is whether they can cast their vote without carrying a voter ID card. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that the absence of the physical card does not automatically disqualify a voter.

The key requirement is not the card itself, but the presence of the voter’s name in the official electoral roll of the constituency.

Electoral roll takes precedence

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At the polling station, officials first verify whether a voter’s name appears on the electoral roll assigned to that booth. If the name is listed, the individual can proceed with voting after establishing their identity through an approved document.

However, if the name is missing from the electoral roll, voting is not permitted under any circumstances.

Alternative identity documents

To facilitate voting, the ECI has approved several documents that can be used in place of the Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC). All documents must carry a photograph. These include:

Passport

Driving licence

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Service identity cards issued by government departments, public sector undertakings, or public limited companies

Bank or post office passbooks with photograph

MGNREGA job card

Health insurance smart card issued under Ministry of Labour schemes

Pension documents with a photograph

Identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs, or MLCs

Smart cards issued under the National Population Register

Any one of these documents is sufficient for identity verification at the polling booth.

What is not accepted

The voter information slip, distributed ahead of polling to help voters locate their booth, is often mistaken for a valid ID. The Commission has made it clear that this slip cannot be used as a standalone identity proof and must be accompanied by one of the approved documents.

What voters should keep in mind?

Voters are advised to confirm their names in the electoral roll well before polling day to avoid last-minute issues. Carrying a valid photo identity document from the approved list can help ensure a smooth process at the booth.

With elections scheduled across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, officials have urged citizens to stay informed and prepared, so that participation is not hindered by procedural confusion at polling stations.