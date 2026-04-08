Assembly elections 2026: Lost your voter ID card? Check how to download it online

With Assembly elections approaching in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, and counting of votes scheduled for May 4, voters are being urged to ensure their identification documents are in order. For those who have misplaced their physical voter ID card, the Election Commission of India (ECI) offers a simple digital alternative: the e-EPIC.

The e-EPIC is an electronic version of the voter ID card that can be downloaded on a mobile phone. Available as a PDF file, it can be stored digitally, printed if required, or saved on platforms such as DigiLocker. It is recognised as valid proof of identity for voting.

How to download e-EPIC via the Voters’ Services Portal

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The easiest way to access the digital card is through the ECI’s Voters’ Services Portal. Users need to log in or create an account using their mobile number and password.

Once logged in, voters can select the “e-EPIC Download” option on the dashboard and enter either their EPIC number or Form Reference Number. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for verification. After successful authentication, the e-EPIC can be downloaded as a PDF file, typically around 250 KB in size.

If the mobile number is not linked to the voter record, users will have to complete an e-KYC process, which includes a liveness check using the device’s camera.

Using the Voter Helpline app

The e-EPIC can also be downloaded through the Voter Helpline mobile application, available on both Android and iOS platforms. After logging in or registering, users need to enter their EPIC number or Form Reference Number, select their state, and retrieve their details.

Following OTP verification, the digital voter ID can be downloaded directly to the device.

Key points to remember

The e-EPIC comes with a secure QR code to prevent tampering and is accepted as an official identity document. To avoid issues with OTP verification, voters should ensure their mobile number is updated in the electoral records, which can be done through Form 8 or the e-KYC process.

For added convenience, the file can be stored on DigiLocker for quick access. In case of difficulties, voters can contact the helpline number 1950 for assistance.

With polling dates nearing, officials have advised voters to download and keep their e-EPIC ready to ensure a smooth experience at the polling station.