Assembly Elections 2026: Postal votes counting underway as its neck-and-neck between Left and Cong in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Counting of postal votes has begun in Kerala, with early indications giving a slight edge to the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is leading. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is close behind, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has opened its account in one seat.

After months of intense political battles and campaign rhetoric, the state is set to learn today who will form the next government.

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Counting for the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly elections commenced at 8 a.m. across 140 constituencies, with postal ballots taken up first, followed by votes recorded in electronic voting machines from around 8:30 a.m.

Initial trends are expected to firm up by 9 a.m., with a clearer picture likely by 10 a.m. Exit polls have largely predicted a change of guard in favour of the UDF.

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However, the LDF remains confident of securing a third consecutive term, banking on its welfare measures and governance record.

The NDA, on its part, is aiming to improve its vote share and position itself as a potential kingmaker in a closely fought contest.

The UDF has campaigned on a strong anti-incumbency plank, citing rising prices, corruption allegations, and unemployment.

It is targeting a tally of 80-90 seats, though internal differences over leadership could pose challenges.

The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is relying on its ‘development and welfare’ narrative, highlighting infrastructure projects and social security schemes, even as it faces concerns over voter fatigue in some constituencies.

The NDA is seeking to cross the 20 per cent vote share mark, drawing momentum from high-profile campaigning and perceived gains among key communities, though its ability to convert this into seats remains under scrutiny.

Key constituencies to watch include Dharmadam, Paravur, and Haripad, along with Thrissur, Palakkad, Nemom, and Nilambur.

With counting underway under tight security, all eyes are on whether early trends will hold or give way to a dramatic turnaround.