Assembly Elections 2026: What to carry to polling booth? Voter ID, slip and rules explained

As five states, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, head into Assembly elections, nearly 17.8 crore voters are expected to take part in the democratic exercise. For those casting their ballot, knowing which documents are valid at the polling station is essential.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has outlined a list of identification documents that voters can present to exercise their franchise smoothly on polling day.

Primary document: Voter ID (EPIC)

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The Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC), commonly known as the voter ID card, remains the primary proof of identity for voting. Issued by the ECI, it is the most widely accepted document at polling booths.

Alternative documents accepted

In the absence of a voter ID card, electors can use any one of 11 alternative documents approved by the Commission. These include:

* Aadhaar card

* PAN card

* Indian passport

* Driving licence

* Bank or post office passbook with photograph

* Service identity card

* Pension documents

* MGNREGA job card

* Health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour

* Smart card issued under the National Population Register (RGI/NPR)

* Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs or MLCs

Is the voter slip enough?

Voters are usually provided with a voter information slip ahead of polling to help them locate their polling station. However, this slip alone is not sufficient to cast a vote. It serves only as a facilitation document and must be accompanied by one of the approved identity proofs.

Who is eligible to vote?

To be eligible, a person must be a citizen of India, at least 18 years of age on the qualifying date, and a resident of the polling area. Crucially, their name must be included in the official electoral roll of the constituency.

How to check your name on the voter list

Voters can verify their details through the ECI’s electoral search portal. Those who are not yet registered can apply to be included by submitting Form 6 via the Commission’s voter services portal.

With polling dates approaching, authorities have urged voters to ensure their documents are to avoid any inconvenience at the booth and to participate fully in the electoral process.