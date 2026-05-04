Assembly election results 2026: PM Modi to visit BJP HQ as party crushes majority in Bengal and sweeps Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday evening as early election trends show the party leading in West Bengal and Assam. The visit comes amid reports of strong gains for the BJP, with leaders expected to review results and discuss the next steps following counting updates from election officials.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said that Prime Minister Modi is going to visit the BJP HQ, New Delhi, today at 6 PM. “Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi, today at 6 PM,” Baluni said in a post on X.

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Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM.@narendramodi @BJP4India — Anil Baluni (@anil_baluni) May 4, 2026

This comes as the BJP crossed the majority threshold in West Bengal, dashing the TMC’s dream of retaining power and ending Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule in Bengal.

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West Bengal initial trend

In West Bengal, the BJP crossed the majority threshold, dealing a significant blow to Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee’s ambition for a fourth consecutive term. The Election Commission (ECI) trends show the BJP leading with 198 seats, while Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is trailing behind at 89 seats, as per ECI trends at 4 pm.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday expressed confidence in his party’s victory in the assembly election, saying that his party will form the government in Bengal with a clear mandate. He also took a dig at the TMC’s poor performance, saying, “Rone dijiye. Khatam, poora khatam.”

“BJP is forming the government with a clear mandate. The educated Hindu voters of Kolkata have rejected Mamata Banerjee; this is what the initial trends say,” he said.

“All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi. After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government. Hindu-majority EVMs mean BJP, while Muslim-majority areas mean TMC, except Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur, where people have voted for Congress,” he added.

Assam initial trends

Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) made significant strides, leading in several constituencies, with the BJP ahead in 100 seats. The Congress is far behind, securing just 22 seats.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy is leading from the Thattanchavady assembly seat by a margin of more than 4,336 votes as per Election Commission (ECI) trends.

Puducherry is expected to witness the return of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by N. Rangaswamy, as early leads from the Election Commission show the alliance leading on 11 seats in the 30-member Legislative Assembly.

(With ANI inputs)

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