assembly elections 2022

Assembly Polls 2022: EC relaxes 50% caps on rallies, roadshows

Commission now allows roadshows subject to SDMA regulations and with the prior permission of district authorities.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday (February 22) allowed the meetings, rallies, roadshows for the political and candidates to campaign for Assembly elections 2022  revoking the 50% cap on the capacity.

"50% cap on meetings, rallies, roadshows of political parties, candidates has been relaxed now. Commission now allows roadshows subject to SDMA regulations and with the prior permission of district authorities," stated the Election Commission.

"Other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate," stated EC further.

Elections Commission's decision comes after the country witnessed a significant decline in the number of Covid-19 infections.

Taking the decline in Covid-19 cases in the poll-bound states in the view the Commission relaxed the restrictions on the campaigning for the Assembly polls 2022. 

assembly elections 2022Assembly PollsAssembly ElectionsElection Commission
