Assembly Polls 2026: What does high voter turnout in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry mean? Explained

Assembly Polls 2026: A strong voter turnout across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry in the 2026 Assembly elections has drawn attention not just to the numbers but to what they signal about political engagement and the stakes involved. With long queues at polling stations and enthusiastic participation despite weather challenges, the elections have underscored high voter interest in regions that are politically diverse and closely contested.

Puducherry led the way with a turnout of 89.83 per cent, its highest ever, surpassing the previous record of 86.19 per cent set in 2011. Assam was close behind at 85.38 per cent, edging past its earlier record of 84.67 per cent from 2016. Kerala recorded 78.03 per cent, up from 76 per cent in 2021.

In all three states, women voters outnumbered men at the booths. In Puducherry, 91.33 per cent of women cast their votes against 88.09 per cent of men. Kerala saw 80.86 per cent of women vote compared to 75.01 per cent of men. In Assam, the gap was narrower, 85.96 per cent for women against 84.80 per cent for men.

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"The Assembly Elections 2026 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic world," Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said. "I congratulate every elector of Assam, Puducherry and Kerala for this historic achievement."

In Assam, queues formed early despite overcast skies and rain in several parts of the state. The 126-seat Assembly saw some constituencies record extraordinary participation. Dalgaon in Central Assam, the state's most densely populated constituency with 3.15 lakh registered voters, recorded 94.57 per cent turnout.

Several other constituencies, including Srinjangram, Jaleshwar and Mankachar, areas with a significant population of Bengali-origin Muslims, also crossed the 94 per cent mark.

Urban Guwahati told a different story, as it often does. New Guwahati recorded just 71.27 per cent, Dispur 73.98 per cent, and Guwahati 75.23 per cent. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's constituency of Jalukbari, where he faces Congress's Bidisha Neog, came in at 80.83 per cent.

In Kerala, all 14 districts recorded above 75 per cent turnout across the 140 seats. The state's electoral rolls had been trimmed from 2.78 crore to 2.71 crore following the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists completed in February. Over 30,471 polling stations were set up, with 883 candidates in the fray across 140 constituencies.

Puducherry's 30-seat Assembly had 10.14 lakh eligible voters, with women outnumbering men on the rolls, 5.39 lakh against 4.74 lakh.

The exercise drew international attention, with a 43-member delegation from 23 countries visiting polling stations under the Election Commission's International Election Visitors' Programme.

What’s driving the numbers?

Several factors appear to have influenced the high turnout:

1. Electoral revisions and delimitation: Kerala and Puducherry went to polls after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while Assam voted for the first time after the 2023 delimitation exercise.

2. High-stakes political contests: The elections are seen as a test of the reach of Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in regions where it has had mixed success.

3. Local and regional issues: Campaigns have focused on welfare schemes, identity politics, governance, and local concerns, bringing voters out in large numbers.

A test for parties and alliances

The elections are being closely watched as a barometer of political momentum ahead of upcoming contests in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal later this month.

For the BJP and its allies, the results will indicate whether the party can expand its footprint beyond traditional strongholds. For the opposition, it is a chance to consolidate support and challenge the ruling party’s dominance at the national level.

Why turnout matters here

For Kerala and Puducherry, Thursday's vote was the first after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, a document-based verification of each registered voter that led to an 8.63 per cent drop in Kerala's electorate and a 10.12 per cent reduction in Puducherry's. Higher turnout against a smaller base makes the figures even more significant.

Assam's election was its first since the 2023 delimitation exercise, which redrew constituency boundaries across the state. The EC chose not to conduct the Special Intensive Revision in Assam, citing the pending publication of the National Register of Citizens.

What is at stake politically

The results, due on 4th May along with those from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, will be read closely as a gauge of the BJP's reach in states where it has historically struggled.

In Assam, the BJP under Chief Minister Sarma is seeking a third consecutive term, running on a combination of welfare delivery, particularly the Orunodoi scheme, which provides financial support to roughly 40 lakh women, and identity-driven messaging around immigration, a persistently charged issue in a state that borders Bangladesh. The Congress-led alliance is its principal challenger.

Kerala presents a more layered contest. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, which has governed the state for a decade under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is chasing an unprecedented third consecutive term. The opposition United Democratic Front is banking on pockets of local dissatisfaction, while the BJP is trying to expand its limited footprint incrementally.

In Puducherry, the BJP-backed National Democratic Alliance, led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy of the All India NR Congress, who rode his motorcycle to the polling booth as is his custom, is defending control of the 30-seat Assembly against a Congress-DMK challenge and a triangular contest that now includes actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Counting for all five states goes to 4th May.