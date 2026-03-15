Assembly Polls 2026: Which caste equations could shape the outcome in West Bengal and Assam?

As West Bengal and Assam gear up for the 2026 Assembly elections, political parties are paying closer attention than ever to the social and caste composition of the electorate. In these eastern states, the balance of power often depends not just on ideology or development promises, but on how different communities align themselves at the ballot box.

While Bengal will undergo polls on April 23 and 29 in two phases, Assam, on the other hand, will undergo polls on April 9 in a single phase. The results for both states will be announced on May 4.

West Bengal: The growing importance of Scheduled Castes

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For decades, politics in West Bengal was often described as driven more by ideology and class than caste. But electoral trends over the past two decades show that caste identities have quietly become a major factor in shaping political outcomes.

Scheduled Castes form roughly 23.5 per cent of the state’s population, making them one of the most influential voting blocs in Bengal.

Their influence is especially strong in several districts where they form a large share of the electorate. Analysts estimate that communities within the Scheduled Castes hold significant sway in over 120 Assembly seats spread across multiple districts.

However, the Scheduled Caste population in Bengal is not a single homogeneous group. It includes several major sub-castes such as Rajbanshis, Namasudras, Bagdi, Bauri, and Pod Poundra, each with its own social history and regional base.

For political parties, building support among these communities has become crucial. The ruling All India Trinamool Congress has traditionally maintained strong backing among sections of the Scheduled Castes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has attempted to expand its influence in northern districts where communities such as Rajbanshis are numerically significant.

Religious and social blocs

Religion also overlaps with caste dynamics in West Bengal. Muslims account for around 27-28 per cent of the state’s population, making them another decisive electoral bloc.

In several districts of south Bengal and the Murshidabad-Malda belt, Muslim voters play a critical role in shaping outcomes. This combination of caste and religious voting patterns means that parties often craft candidate lists carefully to reflect the social profile of each constituency.

Upper-caste groups such as Brahmins, Kayasthas, and Baidyas, along with Other Backward Classes like Sadgops and Kansabaniks, also influence politics in urban and semi-urban regions.

Assam: Identity politics over caste

The electoral landscape in Assam looks quite different. Instead of a rigid caste structure, politics here revolves largely around ethnic identity, language, and community affiliation.

The state has a complex social composition that includes tribal groups, caste-Hindu Assamese communities, Bengali-origin populations, and tea-garden workers. According to demographic estimates, the population includes around 3.8 million Scheduled Tribes and over 2.2 million Scheduled Castes, alongside numerous ethnic communities.

Major tribal groups such as Bodos, Karbis, Dimasas, Rabhas, and Tiwas play a decisive role in several constituencies, particularly in central and western Assam. Many seats in the Assembly are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes to ensure representation.

Muslims also represent a large share of the electorate, roughly 34 per cent of the population, making them one of the most influential voting blocs in the state.

Apart from these groups, communities such as Ahoms, Koch-Rajbongshis, Morans, Motoks, and tea-tribe workers have significant regional influence and often determine results in closely contested seats.

The impact of constituency changes

The recent delimitation of Assembly constituencies in Assam has slightly altered the political map. The number of seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes has increased, reflecting their demographic presence in several districts.

This change is expected to make tribal communities even more important in the upcoming election, especially in areas linked to the Bodoland Territorial Region.

A complex electoral puzzle

Despite the importance of social identities, neither state follows a single voting pattern. In West Bengal, caste groups are spread across regions and often vote differently depending on local issues. In Assam, ethnic identity sometimes entirely outweighs caste.

For political parties contesting the 2026 elections, the challenge will be to stitch together coalitions that cut across caste, religion, and regional identities.

Ultimately, the elections in West Bengal and Assam will not be decided by any single community. Instead, the result will emerge from a delicate balance of social alliances, a reminder that in Indian politics, numbers on the ground often matter as much as the slogans on the campaign trail.