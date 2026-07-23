Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Assistant Professor arrested for allegedly illegal circulation of UTU semester examination paper; CM Dhami vows strict action

Assistant Professor arrested for allegedly illegal circulation of UTU semester examination paper; CM Dhami vows strict action

Dehradun Police arrested an assistant professor for allegedly circulating questions from a Uttarakhand Technical University semester examination before the test, while CM Pushkar Singh Dhami vowed strict action against exam mafias.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 08:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
Assistant Professor arrested for allegedly illegal circulation of UTU semester examination paper; CM Dhami vows strict action
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Assistant Professor arrested for allegedly illegal circulation of UTU semester examination paper; CM Dhami vows strict action
Exam paper leak2 min ago
2
Salman Khan24 min ago
3
NEET paper leak53 min ago
4
US-Saudi relations55 min ago
5
Mayank Yadav1 hr ago