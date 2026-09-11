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‘Associate with the virtuous, seek their company’: PM Modi’s message ahead of BRICS summit 2026

Sharing a Sanskrit verse, Modi also stressed the importance of associating with virtuous people and maintaining friendship and dialogue with them.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:10 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
‘Associate with the virtuous, seek their company’: PM Modi’s message ahead of BRICS summit 2026
Image Credit: New Delhi prepares for BRICS Summit 2026. (IANS)

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‘Associate with the virtuous, seek their company’: PM Modi’s message ahead of BRICS summit 2026
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