/‘Associate with the virtuous, seek their company’: PM Modi’s message ahead of BRICS summit 2026

As India prepares to host the BRICS 2026 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a strong message, calling for association with the virtuous, while focusing on meaningful discussions and wishing for the welfare of the world.
In a post on X, Modi said leaders from across the world will gather for the BRICS Summit in the coming days and expressed hope for constructive deliberations during the meeting.
Sharing a Sanskrit verse, Modi also stressed the importance of associating with virtuous people and maintaining friendship and dialogue with them.
“One should always associate with the virtuous and seek their company. One should engage in friendship and dialogue with the virtuous, and should not engage in anything with the wicked,” the verse conveys.
“Fully confident that the summit will witness positive and meaningful discussions on various issues, with a wish for the welfare of the world,” the Prime Minister said.
अगले कुछ दिनों में दुनियाभर के नेता BRICS Summit के लिए जुटेंगे। पूर्ण विश्वास है कि सम्मेलन में विश्व कल्याण की कामना के साथ विभिन्न मुद्दों पर सकारात्मक और सार्थक चर्चा होगी।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026
सद्भिरेव सहासीत सद्भिः कुर्वीत सङ्गतिम्।
सद्भिर्विवादं मैत्रीं च नासद्भिः किंचिदाचरेत्॥ pic.twitter.com/YG36WlpiYg
The remarks come ahead of the BRICS Summit, which India is hosting, with leaders expected to discuss a range of global and strategic issues.
As the BRICS Chair for 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. The summit will bring together leaders from BRICS Member and Partner Countries, along with Outreach Invitees.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation on shared priorities and exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.
Ahead of the summit, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the venue for the high-profile event, was being prepared on Thursday night to welcome leaders and representatives from across the world for the two-day gathering.
“This is Delhi. This is the moment. With its heritage glowing and Bharat Mandapam gearing up, the capital puts the finishing touches in place for the 18th BRICS Summit,” the official X handle of the 18th BRICS Summit posted on Thursday.
In an earlier post, the summit’s official X handle said, “Delhi is gearing up for the 18th BRICS Summit. Soon, the world will meet at one table.”
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