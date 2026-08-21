/Aston Martin crash in Hyderabad: Who is Jana Sena Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh?

A 26-year-old sales executive, Bharati Mukhi, died after an Aston Martin allegedly driven at high speed hit her near Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad on August 16. Police have booked Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21, son of Jana Sena Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh, under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Lingamaneni Ramesh is a businessman from Vijayawada and a Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh representing the Jana Sena Party. He became a Rajya Sabha member in June 2026 after being nominated by the party led by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan.
His election was a political milestone for Jana Sena. Ramesh is the party's first Rajya Sabha representative since its formation. He has been associated with Jana Sena and Pawan Kalyan since 2015 and was also involved in alliance-related work involving the Jana Sena, Telugu Desam Party and BJP.
Ramesh is known mainly for his business interests in real estate and infrastructure. His business group has also been associated with sectors such as renewable energy, aviation, healthcare and education.
He has built his business profile through property development and other ventures, with a significant presence in Andhra Pradesh. His public profile describes him as an entrepreneur and businessman.
Ramesh has also been associated with charitable and social welfare activities. The Lingamaneni Sriramulu Neelakantheswaramma Charitable Trust, linked to his family, has been involved in educational support and social welfare initiatives.
His public profile also highlights work connected with healthcare and education. These activities have formed part of his public image alongside his business career.
Bharati Mukhi worked as a sales executive at the Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall. According to the FIR, she and her colleague Pooja Ashok had gone towards the ITC Kohenur area at around 3 pm on August 16 to collect food.
While returning to the mall, Mukhi was crossing the road when an Aston Martin allegedly travelling at high speed hit her. The FIR states that the car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner.
Mukhi suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills in the same car. Doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Her store manager, Panjala Ashwin Kumar, later filed the complaint that led to the police case.
Police identified 21-year-old Lingamaneni Sanjush as the alleged driver of the Aston Martin. He is the son of Lingamaneni Ramesh.
According to the public profile information provided in reports, Sanjush is associated with Black Ridge Energy Private Limited as a director. He studied computer science at the University of Texas at Dallas in the United States.
Madhapur Police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The provision deals with causing death by a rash or negligent act that does not amount to culpable homicide.
The provision carries imprisonment of up to five years and a fine.
Police have served a notice on Sanjush in connection with the case. Madhapur Police said no arrest had been made because the offence is bailable and is punishable with less than seven years of imprisonment.
Police said alcohol and drug tests were conducted after the crash. Blood samples were collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.
Police officers quoted in reports said Sanjush was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The investigation is continuing and the forensic process is part of the evidence being examined by investigators.
There have been differing descriptions in initial reports about whether Sanjush was apprehended after the accident. Police have since clarified that no arrest was made because the offence registered in the case is bailable and does not fall under a remandable section.
Police have said a notice was served on the accused and that the required procedures were followed. The Aston Martin involved in the crash was also seized as part of the investigation.
Lingamaneni Ramesh: Key facts
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