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Aston Martin crash in Hyderabad: Who is Jana Sena Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh?

Jana Sena Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh has come into focus after his 21-year-old son, Lingamaneni Sanjush, was booked over an Aston Martin crash in Hyderabad that killed 26-year-old sales executive Bharati Mukhi.

Written BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Aston Martin crash in Hyderabad: Who is Jana Sena Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh?
Image Credit: X, AI generated. Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni's son booked after Aston Martin kills 26-year-old Hyderabad saleswoman.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Aston Martin crash in Hyderabad: Who is Jana Sena Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh?
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