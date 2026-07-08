Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Astra Mk1 explained: How India’s BVRAAM missile can destroy enemy jets without seeing them

Astra Mk1 explained: How India’s BVRAAM missile can destroy enemy jets without seeing them

During a typical air combat situation, two fighter jets could be dozens of kilometres apart that make direct visual contact impossible. The aircraft’s radar first detects and tracks the enemy plane. Once the target is locked, the pilot launches the missile.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 06:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 06:24 AM IST
Astra Mk1 explained: How India’s BVRAAM missile can destroy enemy jets without seeing them
Image Credit: (Photo: AI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Dialogue of the day from Itaewon Class, 'Just because you fall...'
Dialogue of the day9 min ago
2
quote of the day25 min ago
3
Entertainment1 hr ago
4
Iran Frozen Assets1 hr ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago