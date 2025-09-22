'Astralaxmi': From Arunachal, PM Modi Slams Congress For Ignoring Northeast; Highlights NDA’s Special Outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of decades of neglect toward Arunachal Pradesh and the wider northeast region. Addressing a gathering in Itanagar, He also highlighted the NDA government’s outlook, saying the BJP’s inspiration is not the number of votes but the commitment to development.

Modi described the eight northeastern states as ‘Ashtalakshmi' and said, “We worship the eight northeastern states in the form of Ashtalakshmi,”