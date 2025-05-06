Against the backdrop of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam terror attack, a rather controversial astrological prophecy has fueled an argument. A number of Indian astrologers have purported, after going through Pakistan's horoscope, that the bordering nation can experience total breakdown by September 2025.

The tensions have aggravated following India's firm reactions, such as limiting water supply to Pakistan and future mock military exercises, which officials indicate as indications of India's preparedness. In such a background, the astrological prediction has made headlines.

What Astrologers Say

Astrologers claimed that the movements of the planets suggested a period of deep economic and military crisis for Pakistan. They claim:

Venus and Moon periods in Pakistan's horoscope are indicative of harmful influences.

The creation of "Ang-Bhang Yoga" after May 14 because of Jupiter's move into Gemini is thought to further destabilise Pakistan.

The effects of "Panchgrahi Yoga" and "Kaal Sarp Yoga" are expected to cause massive national losses.

Astrologer Raja Mishra goes to the extent of saying that by September 1, 2025, Pakistan may get divided into two because of increased internal conflict and instability.

Good Times Ahead For India

On the other hand, the astrologers predicted a robust and ascending phase for India. They assert: India's chart is presently under the influence of positive planetary positions.

The time up to September 2025 will be spent strengthening India's global image and territorial power.

A Warning Of Conflict

The occurrence of what is being called the "Khappar Yoga", is described as an extremely perilous alignment that may result in massive conflict or even war.

Disclaimer: These forecasts are based on astrological analysis and not on validated geopolitical analysis. Experts warn against making final judgments based on such predictions.