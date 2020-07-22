ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone launched; Check price, key features

New Delhi: Amid anti-China sentiments in the wake Sino-India border standoff at Galwan Valley in the Eastern Ladakh, Taiwanese technology company ASUS on Wednesday (July 22) launched its third-generation gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3.

The ASUS smartphone has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB), while 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option device will cost you Rs 57,999.

According to updates, both the smartphone variants will go on sale via Flipkart from August 6.

The ASUS smartphone features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR10+ support and 144Hz refresh rate. The latest device has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The new device comes with quad camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens.

The camera setup also has a 13MP secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 macro lens.

The ASUS ROG Phone 3, which sports a 24MP selfie camera sensor at the front, has 8K recording, 4K HDR recording up to 60fps, besides a Pro Video mode that lets you record up to 8K.

The phone also has an option to choose to use the front mic or back mic when recording. The ASUS device runs Android 10, weighs 240 grams and has a 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging tech onboard.

Other features of the ROG Phone 3 include two USB-C ports, "GameCool 3" cooling system, dual front-facing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi and quad-mic noise-canceling array.

"ROG Phone 3 is undeniably the next evolution of the gaming smartphone. With absolute power, enhanced audio, better phone controls, and a more connected system with our gamer community, the ROG Phone 3 delivers unimaginable gaming experiences and empowers gamers to tailor these experiences as they wish," SY Hsu, Co-CEO ASUS, said in a statement.