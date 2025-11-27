At 34, Everyone Expected Her To 'Settle Down' - What She Did Instead Will Inspire You

34 years old. Married. Successful doctor in Delhi. Dr Dwipannita Kalita had everything society expects from a woman at that age - stability, respect, a "settled" life. But she walked away from it all to do something most people thought impossible for someone in her thirties.

She defied every conventional idea about age, gender, and marriage. Today, Major Kalita doesn't just wear any uniform; she wears the MAROON BERET, the legendary symbol that separates India's elite Paratroopers from everyone else. Assam’s first woman paratrooper, Major Kalita, has become a national icon and even graced the cover of Femina magazine. At 34, when society expected her to “settle down,” she proved them wrong, literally, by jumping from aircraft at thousands of feet, breaking every stereotype about what women can achieve at any age.

From Doctor To Warrior

Hailing from Dhekiajuli, a small town in Assam’s Sonitpur district, Major Kalita was the first girl from her area to study abroad. She earned her MBBS in the Philippines and, after completing her AIIMS internship in 2015, worked in various hospitals in Delhi, including emergency and obstetrics departments.

She had everything. Good career. Stable income. Respect. But something was missing: the olive green uniform.

In 2019, she married Army Medical Corps officer Dr Charang Mate. In 2020, she competed against over 100 applicants and was selected as Captain (Medical Officer). A married woman in her 30s joining the Army? Most people said it was impossible. She did it anyway.

The Maroon Beret

In 2023, Major Kalita completed tough airborne training at the Army center in Agra, earning her paratrooper badge, the first woman from Assam to do so. She was promoted to Major in January 2025. Today, she serves in the elite Parachute Medical Regiment, jumping from aircraft and providing medical care in combat zones. The life most people only see in movies? She lives it.

Walking With Legends

She's not the first. But she's continuing a legacy.

Lt Col Josyula Farida Rehana became India's first woman paratrooper in 1966. Her application was rejected twice, simply because she was a woman. She persisted and made 1,000 jumps in her career.

Captain Ruchi Sharma became the first operational woman paratrooper in 1996. "I always dreamed of breaking into this league of extraordinary gentlemen," she said. And she did.

Major Deeksha C. Mudadevannavar became the first woman with the Balidaan Badge for elite Parachute Regiment service. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi led the Operation Sindoor briefing, proving "excellence knows no gender."

Each generation pushes further. Each woman opens more doors.

Her Message

"You are not here to fit into a mould, you're here to break out of it," Major Kalita says.

Assam's Health Minister Ashok Singhal tweeted: "Incredibly proud to see Major Dwipannita Kalita, a daughter of Dhekiajuli and the first female paratrooper from Assam, featured on the Femina India cover."

From a small town in Assam to jumping out of an aircraft for India, Major Kalita proved one thing: Age is just a number. Your thirties aren't the end. They can be just the beginning.

All you need is the courage to jump.