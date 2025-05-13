At Adampur Frontline, Modi Delivers Blunt Message: Terror Will Be Answered With Fire

Adampur (Punjab): On a dawn visit that blended symbolism with strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the frontline Adampur Air Base at Jalandhar in Punjab on Tuesday morning – the first such visit by a head of government after the end of India’s blistering military offensive, ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Dressed in saffron sleeveless jacket, Modi was seen interacting with Indian Air Force personnel and getting clicked with air warriors.

"Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation, " the PM said in a post on X.

The air base, one of the pivotal launching pads for India’s counter-strikes during the operation, stood at full readiness – its fighter fleet on alert and its men energised.

Addressing a joit press briefing on Monday, DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti stated that the purpose of ‘Operation Sindoor’ was to target terrorists and not to engage with the Pakistan military or Pakistani civilians. "Our fight is with the terrorists, our fight is not with the Pakistan military or Pakistan civilians, so that is very clear. We are very clear in our targeting," he stated.

The Air Marshal emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces showcased their effectiveness through precise strikes during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“Our counter systems and trained air defence operators are fully capable, and our nation's indigenous capability has proven its effectiveness. It has been demonstrated that no matter what kind of technology emerges, we are prepared to counter it. There is no need for excessive words, you have seen with your own eyes the consequences we have delivered,” he said.

In a nationally televised address on Monday evening, PM Modi offered the nation clarity on India’s evolving security posture: terror will invite total retaliation.

“We are not here to maintain old red lines. We are here to draw new ones,” he said.

Referring to the recently concluded ‘Operation Sindoor’, Modi said India had merely suspended its military operations after Pakistan, reeling under severe damage and begged the international community for intervention. But the prime minister made it clear: the suspension is not a sign of retreat.

“If there is another attack on Indian soil, we will strike at the roots. India will not accept nuclear blackmail. We will not make a distinction between a government that sponsors terror and the terrorists themselves,” he warned.

Delivered on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the speech took a sharp turn from peace to power. “Peace through strength is not a contradiction. It is a necessity,” he said, quoting the Buddha’s message but anchoring it firmly in the language of deterrence.

‘Pakistan Didn’t Expect Firestorm’

Asserting that India’s military campaign had shattered Pakistan’s assumptions, Modi revealed that missiles and drones launched by Indian forces had severely degraded Pakistan’s most critical military assets.

“They prepared for a skirmish at the border. We hit them in the heart,” he said.

Indian drones penetrated deep into enemy territory, disabling radar systems and crippling runways. Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes – aimed at civilian schools, places of worship and Army posts – were mostly intercepted. “They failed in attack, failed in defence and now they failed in diplomacy,” Modi said.

Global Silence

Without mincing words, the prime minister called out Pakistan’s global terror infrastructure – Muridke and Bahawalpur – as “terror universities” and accused Islamabad of harbouring internationally designated terror groups.

“These are the same facilities behind 26/11, Pathankot, Pulwama and now Pahalgam. In one stroke, over 100 terrorists were eliminated,” Modi said.

He lambasted the global silence and the hesitancy of world powers to hold Pakistan accountable. “The time for talk is over. Terror and talks cannot coexist. Water and blood cannot flow together,” he said.

A Nation That Stands Armed, Alert

The prime minister took time to personally salute the armed forces, scientists and paramilitary personnel involved in the operation. He dedicated India’s counter-strikes to the victims of terror, especially the families torn apart by the recent Pahalgam massacre, in which militants executed civilians after confirming their religion in front of their children.

“This was not just terror. It was a challenge to our national unity. ‘Operation Sindoor’ is our promise – to never allow the sindoor (vermillion) of our daughters and mothers to be wiped away again,” Modi said.

War Cabinet On Standby

Even as Modi spoke, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level emergency meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, the Navy and Army chiefs and the Defence Secretary. Sources say India’s armed forces remain in full operational readiness, with surveillance drones and satellite systems monitoring Pakistan’s movements.

India, it appears, has adopted a new policy: zero tolerance, full-spectrum deterrence.

As Modi left Adampur, he did not just leave behind an airbase brimming with confidence – he left behind a message unmistakable in its simplicity: Terrorism will no longer be debated. It will be destroyed.