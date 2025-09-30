At Delhi Border, A Massive Church Under Construction For 'Hindus' And A Conversion Plot

Zero Christians but a 10-bigha Church under construction. Sounds surprising? It may, but it's true. A simmering controversy has emerged in Tikli village, Gurugram, where residents are opposing the construction of a church in an area with no Christian population. Villagers are asking: “Who is building a church in a place where not a single Christian resides?”

Hindu-Majority Village

Nestled in the Aravalli foothills along the Gairatpur–Bans road, Tikli is home to over 10,000 families, the majority belonging to the Yadav community. Not a single Christian family lives here, and in nearly ten surrounding villages, the Christian population is said to be less than one percent.

Despite this, construction is underway on a 10-bigha plot for a church, drawing sharp opposition from residents. Locals recently held a mahapanchayat, joined by people from more than eight nearby villages to protest the development.

Allegations of Religious Conversion

Villagers allege that the church project is linked to attempts at religious conversion. They also claim the construction is taking place on agricultural land, in violation of the law.

Residents recall that years ago, a school was established on the site. They allege Hindu children wearing kalawa threads were asked to remove them, after which lessons from the Bible were introduced. Now, they say, the school grounds are being used to build the church.

Land Deal Under Question

Locals further allege that six years ago, the church committee misled landowner Randhir Yadav by saying the land would be used for a playground and parking area for the school. Instead, the construction of a church began later.

Some villagers also point to the location’s appeal: the site falls in a green belt area declared by the government, backed by scenic Aravalli hills. They suspect this is why the church committee is determined to build here rather than on other land it reportedly holds in Gurugram.

Church Committee Silent

Amid mounting protests, representatives of the church have so far refrained from making public statements. Following the mahapanchayat by 10 villages, the local school declared a holiday on Tuesday. When contacted, Mohinder Paul Taneja, who manages the school, told villagers he would not comment immediately, saying the committee had already “suffered enough.” He assured locals that he would meet them in two or three days.

Political Context

Tikli village, with a population of over 10,000, is the largest village in the Badshahpur Assembly constituency, which has nearly 3.5 lakh residents. It also falls under the Gurugram parliamentary seat. Both the MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, and the MLA, Rao Narbir Singh, represent the BJP.

Villagers maintain their stance that the church construction is aimed at targeting poor and backward caste communities for conversion. “In a place where not a single Christian lives, we will not allow a church to be built under any circumstances,” residents declared.