PM MODI

'At Least Sign Your Name In Tamil': PM Modi's Dig At MK Stalin Amid Language Row

Prime Minister Modi said that central government constantly working to ensure that the Tamil language and Tamil heritage reach every corner of the world. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2025, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'At Least Sign Your Name In Tamil': PM Modi's Dig At MK Stalin Amid Language Row Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the ongoing language row and stated that he is surprised after seeing non of the letters he receives from Tamil Nadu ministers are signed in the Tamil language.

While inaugurating the New Pambam Bridge in Rameswaram, Prime Minister Modi addressed the public and claimed that they constantly working to ensure that the Tamil language and Tamil heritage reach every corner of the world. 

"The Government is constantly working to ensure that the Tamil language and Tamil heritage reach every corner of the world. Sometimes, I am surprised when I receive letters from some leaders of Tamil Nadu; none of them are signed in the Tamil language. If you are proud of Tamil, then I would request everyone at least sign your name in Tamil," PM said, ANI reported.

