At Least Two Killed In Shooting At Brown University In US

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at Brown University in Providence, the US state of Rhode Island, according to IANS, citing US media.

"Multiple shot in the area of Brown University. This is an active investigation. Please shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice," Providence Police said on X.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, students at the university received a text alert warning of an active shooter on campus. The message advised them to lock doors, silence their phones and remain hidden until further instructions, urging them to run, hide or fight only as a last resort, Xinhua reported.

Police said the incident took place near an academic and research area, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement. US President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the situation and confirmed that the FBI was at the scene.

