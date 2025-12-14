Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995753https://zeenews.india.com/india/at-least-two-killed-in-shooting-at-brown-university-in-us-2995753.html
NewsWorldAt Least Two Killed In Shooting At Brown University In US
US

At Least Two Killed In Shooting At Brown University In US

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at Brown University in Providence, the US state of Rhode Island, according to IANS, citing US media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 08:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

At Least Two Killed In Shooting At Brown University In USRepresentative Image

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at Brown University in Providence, the US state of Rhode Island, according to IANS, citing US media.

"Multiple shot in the area of Brown University. This is an active investigation. Please shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice," Providence Police said on X.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, students at the university received a text alert warning of an active shooter on campus. The message advised them to lock doors, silence their phones and remain hidden until further instructions, urging them to run, hide or fight only as a last resort, Xinhua reported.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Police said the incident took place near an academic and research area, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement. US President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the situation and confirmed that the FBI was at the scene.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan's 'Shadow Army' Exposed: 3 Million Jihadis Ready To Unleash Hell
Manoj Sinha
LG Manoj Sinha Hands Over Jobs To Terror Victim Families In Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Police
Over 150 Suspected OGWs Detained In Major Overnight Crackdown Across Kashmir
Pak terrorist Masood Azhar
What Made Pakistan's Terror King WEEP? Masood Azhar's Dark Secret Out...
GRAP Stage 4 restrictions Delhi
GRAP Stage IV Imposed As Delhi-NCR AQI Hits ‘Severe Plus’: Truck Ban, WFH
Technology news
Agentic AI Transforms Banks Frontline Sales, Boosts Productivity And Revenue
Lionel Messi Kolkata chaos
Messi Kolkata Tour Chaos: AIFF Says Event Was Private, No Clearance Sought
Satadru Dutta
Who Is Satadru Dutta?Organiser Behind Messi’s Kolkata Tour Chaos, Now Arrested
Afghan refugees
Pakistan, Iran Forcibly Deport Over 10,000 Afghan Refugees In Two Days
Technology news
Meet Bengaluru Gen Z Techie Who Goes Viral: Worked At Apple And Microsoft