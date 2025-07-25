At Pakistan Border, India Showcases Its Drone Might, Capabilities To Operate At High-Altitude

India's drone and robotic capabilities were showcased at Drass during the Vijay Diwas celebrations. The drones demonstrated advanced surveillance capabilities, crucial for monitoring border areas like the Line of Control (LoC). These systems enhance situational awareness in challenging terrains, such as the high-altitude regions of Kargil, which are around 4,000 meters above sea level.

Logistic drones, indigenously developed, were showcased for their ability to operate at high altitudes. These drones can deliver supplies, such as ammunition, to remote and rugged locations, reducing the physical burden on soldiers and improving operational efficiency.

The display included drones capable of targeting enemy positions by firing explosives, as seen in their role in Operation Sindoor, where they successfully destroyed terror camps across the border. This reflects India’s growing precision strike capabilities.

The UAVs, including logistic drones, are engineered for operations in extreme conditions, such as the sub-zero temperatures and high altitudes of Kargil.

Robotic dogs were designed for patrolling and load-carrying tasks. These systems can navigate rough terrains along the LoC, carrying supplies like ammunition, and assist in border security by reducing risks to human soldiers. These robotic systems are equipped for tasks like patrolling, reconnaissance, and logistics, enhancing the Army’s operational flexibility in tough environments.

The event underscored India’s progress in indigenous defense technology, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The Indian Army’s drone shows during the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations in Drass highlighted significant advancements in India’s military technology, particularly in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and robotic systems. The event was part of a two-day commemoration honoring the martyrs of the 1999 Kargil War, observed annually on July 26 to mark India’s victory over Pakistani intruders.