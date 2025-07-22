'At Right Time...': Jagdeep Dhankhar On His Retirement | WATCH

Jagdeep Dhankhar abruptly resigned as the Vice President of India on Monday and cited health concerns as the reason. This comes nearly two weeks after Dhankhar, reportedly at a function at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), discussed his retirement, and it did not seem like he was thinking about calling it quits anytime soon.

During the second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, announced that Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as VP has been accepted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

The Chair added that the Ministry of Home Affairs has conveyed the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar under 67A of the Constitution with immediate effect.

“I will retire at the right time. August 2027, subject to divine intervention,” he said at the JNU function.

On 10th July, 2025, during an event at JNU, Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar remarked that he would remain in office until August 2027, ‘subject to divine intervention.’



What led to his sudden resignation just 11 days later? pic.twitter.com/gRY9ufGU9x — Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) July 21, 2025

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankar wrote in his resignation letter.

PM Modi's Reaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said that Jagdeep Dhankhar served the nation in various capacities and wished him good health.

"Jagdeep Dhankhar has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health," he wrote.

Opposition Vs BJP

Labelling Dhankar’s resignation as “sudden and unfortunate”, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the Vice President presided over Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meetings on Monday. He expressed that the relationship between Dhankar and the central government might have taken a hit, given that a Union Minister was also not present in the BAC meeting, which was scheduled for yesterday afternoon.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that there was more to Dhankar’s “unexpected” resignation as Vice President than meets the eye.

(with ANI inputs)