Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member nations to respect each other's sovereignty while calling on them not to adopt double standards when it comes to terrorism. With Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif present in the room, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. PM Modi also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for giving global leaders a grand welcome.

PM Modi On Terrorism

PM Modi said that India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. "Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief....We have to say clearly and unanimously that no double standards are acceptable on terrorism..." said PM Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin.

Talking about the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said that the attack was an open challenge to every country and person who believes in humanity. "In such a situation, it is natural to raise the question of whether the open support of terrorism by some countries can be acceptable to us. We have to unanimously oppose terrorism in every form and colour. This is our duty towards humanity," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi further said that the security, peace and stability are the basis of development of any country but terrorism, separatism and extremism are big challenges in this path. "Terrorism is not just a challenge to the security of a country but a common challenge for all of humanity. No country, no society, no citizen can consider itself safe from it. Therefore, India has emphasised unity in the fight against terrorism...India took the initiative to fight Al Qaeda and the terrorist organisations associated with it by leading the Joint Information Operation...We raised our voice against terror financing. I express gratitude for your support in it," he said.

PM Modi On Sovereignty

PM Modi also reminded China and other nations that bypassing sovereignty means losing trust. "Connectivity that bypasses sovereignty loses trust and meaning..." said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indirectly hinting at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that passes through occupied Kashmir.

"India has always believed that strong connectivity not only boosts trade but also opens doors to growth and trust. With this in mind, we are working on initiatives like the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor. This will help us improve connectivity with Afghanistan and the Central Asia," said PM Modi.

