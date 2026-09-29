/At the CWC meet, Kharge calls CEC ‘BJP’s puppet’, lists Congress’ 5 key demands

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday took a swipe at the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, labeling him as a "puppet" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The remarks were made while speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday. Kharge accused the Modi government of systematically and conspiratorially hollowing out the democratic foundations over the past 12 years.
Congress National president also accused the Modi government of systematically weakening India’s democratic institutions over the past 12 years, alleging that names are being removed from electoral rolls through “calculated conspiracies” and questioning the independence of the Election Commission.
“The Modi government has systematically and conspiratorially hollowed out the strong democratic foundation that our forefathers built through their sacrifices and dedication over the last 12 years,” Kharge said.
“Names are being removed from voter lists through calculated conspiracies, and the Chief Election Commissioner has become a puppet of the Modi government. This runs counter to the ethos and spirit of Indian democracy, which mandates that every eligible citizen’s vote be secure and every vote be counted impartially,” he added.
Citing Babasaheb Ambedkar, Kharge said universal franchise is one of the most fundamental elements of democracy and that no eligible voter should be excluded from the electoral roll because of the prejudice of an official.
“On June 15, 1949, in the Constituent Assembly, Babasaheb Ambedkar stated, ‘Franchise is a most fundamental thing in a democracy. No person who ought to be included in the voter list under our Constitution should be excluded due to the prejudice of a local government or the whim of an officer’,” he said.
Kharge said Ambedkar had made it clear that names should not be deleted from voter lists at the discretion of an officer.
He alleged that, contrary to this principle, officials were today arbitrarily deleting names at the behest of the BJP and the Modi government.
He said Jawaharlal Nehru and Ambedkar understood that without democratic participation, the voices of the poor and marginalised would go unheard. This, he said, was why they strongly advocated giving every adult citizen of India the right to vote.
“During the debates in the Constituent Assembly, Babasaheb Ambedkar described the right to vote as the most fundamental element of democracy. But today, the opposite is happening. The protector has turned into the predator. The very person whom the Constitution empowered and entrusted as the guardian of the people’s vote has become a plunderer of those votes. How can the nation place its trust in a Chief Election Commissioner whom even his own colleagues do not trust?” he questioned.
Kharge said the Congress was not seeking to weaken electoral institutions but wanted the Election Commission to be strong and credible enough for both the ruling party and the Opposition to have equal confidence in its decisions.
“Our questions are not intended to weaken these institutions; we want the Election Commission to be so strong and credible that both the ruling party and the opposition have equal trust in its decisions.
The independence of the Election Commission is one of the first conditions for the security of democracy. But is it wrong to ask who took the decision of SIR? Is it wrong to ask why two Election Commissioners were kept out of the Internal Portal? Was something secretive going on,” Kharge said.
At the CWC meeting, Kharge underlined five demands raised by the Congress:
Kharge said that with elections due in five states in 2027, it was essential to ensure that no voter’s rights were violated.
The Congress president said the party would work to ensure that every person’s vote remained secure and elections were fair, so that public trust in India’s electoral process remained intact.
The Congress has been vocal in its criticism of the Chief Election Commissioner, particularly following a report that cited differences within the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
On Wednesday, the Congress and other Opposition parties are scheduled to meet to discuss and decide a joint strategy to take the protest forward.
(with ANI inputs)
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