/At the CWC meet, Kharge calls CEC ‘BJP’s puppet’, lists Congress’ 5 key demands

“During the debates in the Constituent Assembly, Babasaheb Ambedkar described the right to vote as the most fundamental element of democracy. But today, the opposite is happening. The protector has turned into the predator. The very person whom the Constitution empowered and entrusted as the guardian of the people’s vote has become a plunderer of those votes. How can the nation place its trust in a Chief Election Commissioner whom even his own colleagues do not trust?” he questioned.