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  • /At the CWC meet, Kharge calls CEC ‘BJP’s puppet’, lists Congress’ 5 key demands

At the CWC meet, Kharge calls CEC ‘BJP’s puppet’, lists Congress’ 5 key demands

The Congress president said the party would work to ensure that every person’s vote remained secure and elections were fair, so that public trust in India’s electoral process remained intact.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
At the CWC meet, Kharge calls CEC ‘BJP’s puppet’, lists Congress’ 5 key demands
Image Credit: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi. (IANS)

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