NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SPORTS

ATDSC NIS Result 2022 DECLARED at atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in, get direct link to download here

ATDSC NIS 2022 Results are now available at the official website atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in, scroll down for direct link to download.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared ATDSC NIS 2022 Result today, July 12. Candidates can now download their score card from the official website atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in. NTA conducted ATDSC NIS 2022 on June 18 for the admission test for the Diploma in Sports Coaching of the National Institute of Sports in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

ATDSC NIS Result: Here's how to download your scorecard

  • Visit the official website, atdsc.nis.nta.nic.in
  • On the home page click on "Download Scorecard" link
  • Entre your ATDSC NIS 2022 application number and date of birth

ATDSC NIS Result Direct Link

  • Submit, your NIS Result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout

In the official notification, NTA stated, "The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by NIS at subsequent stages of the admission process."

