The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared ATDSC NIS 2022 Result today, July 12. Candidates can now download their score card from the official website atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in. NTA conducted ATDSC NIS 2022 on June 18 for the admission test for the Diploma in Sports Coaching of the National Institute of Sports in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

ATDSC NIS Result: Here's how to download your scorecard

Visit the official website, atdsc.nis.nta.nic.in

On the home page click on "Download Scorecard" link

Entre your ATDSC NIS 2022 application number and date of birth

Submit, your NIS Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout

In the official notification, NTA stated, "The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by NIS at subsequent stages of the admission process."

