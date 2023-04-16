Shooters Who Killed Atiq Ahmed And His Brother Ashraf Reveal Their Motive To Police

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in presence of the police and media by three shooters last night. According to reports, the shooters came in the guise of media persons and were having a mic and camera with them. While Atiq and Ashraf died on the spot, police nabbed the three attackers on the spot and they are being grilled by the special team of the Uttar Pradesh police. The attack happened when the police personnel were escorting the two criminals to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

According to reports, the shooters revealed their motive during the enquiry. The three shooters claimed that they wanted to become a big and famous mafia and thus choose the way to kill Atiq in presence of police and media. However, an official statement from the police is awaited. All three attackers are resident of Uttar Pradesh and have a criminal history.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmad's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed here just hours before the shooting.

Briefing reporters about the incident, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of media persons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf. "In accordance with a mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for a medical examination. According to preliminary information, three men posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Ahmad and Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned," Sharma said.

Police constable Man Singh was injured in the incident as a bullet hit his arm, the officer said, adding that a journalist was also hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting. Video footage showed a man thrusting a gun at Ahmad's head as he talks to reporters and the former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP collapsing. The footage also showed the three assailants firing at the brothers even after they had fallen. (With agency inputs)