Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, died in a severe road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district.
The fatal crash occurred under the jurisdiction of the Poonch Police Station on the National Highway when the speeding car carrying Aban and five others rammed into a road divider, killing three people on the spot and leaving three others critically injured.
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