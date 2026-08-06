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  • /Atiq Ahmed's son dies: Aban Ahmed killed in high-speed highway crash near Jhansi en route to jail visit

Atiq Ahmed's son dies: Aban Ahmed killed in high-speed highway crash near Jhansi en route to jail visit

Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of Atiq Ahmed, died alongside two others in a fatal car crash in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred on the highway under Poonch police limits while the family was traveling from Prayagraj to visit Ali Ahmed in Jhansi Jail.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
Atiq Ahmed's son dies: Aban Ahmed killed in high-speed highway crash near Jhansi en route to jail visit
Image Credit: Atiq Ahmed's son dies.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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