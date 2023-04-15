topStoriesenglish2595068
ASAD AHMED ENCOUNTER

Atiq Ahmed's Son Asad Buried In Prayagraj Graveyard Amid Tight Security

Asad and his accomplice Ghulam, who were both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in a encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday.

Last Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed's Son Asad Buried In Prayagraj Graveyard Amid Tight Security

New Delhi: The body of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, was buried at Prayagraj's Kasari Masari graveyard in the early hours of Saturday morning amid heavy security. Asad and his accomplice Ghulam, who were both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in a gunfight with Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday. Asad was the third of Atiq Ahmad's five sons and had been missing since the Umesh Pal murder case.

"20-25 close relatives of his (Asad) family are here. Ghulam's body has been taken to another place for cremation. Asad's maternal grandfather is here and he is carrying out the process of cremation of Asad," news agency ANI quoted police offcial as saying.

The possibility of members of Atiq's family attending the funeral is negligible as the gangster's wife Shaista Parveen and and his brother's wife Jainab are absconding.

Among other sons of Atiq Ahmad, the eldest son Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail, while the second son Ali is lodged in Naini Central Jail in separate cases. The fourth son Ahjam and the youngest son Aban are housed in a juvenile home in Prayagraj.

Atiq's parents' remains are also buried in the same graveyard (Kasari Masari), according to Janu Khan who claimed to have dug the grave of Asad said.

