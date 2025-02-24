Atishi Calls BJP 'Anti-Dalit, Anti-Sikh' Over Removal Of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh Portraits

New Delhi: Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being ‘anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh' over the alleged removal of portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from government offices.

Atishi met newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in her office on Monday. After the meeting, she addressed a press conference, alleging that the BJP-led government had taken down the portraits installed during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime.

"The anti-Dalit mentality of the Bharatiya Janata Party is well known. Today, a proof of its anti-Dalit mentality has been presented. Arvind Kejriwal had put up photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in every office of the Delhi government," she said.

"Since BJP has come to power, BJP has removed both these photos from the Chief Minister's office. This shows that the BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-Sikh party," she added.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal backed Atishi’s sentiment in a post on ‘X’, he wrote, “The new BJP government of Delhi removed Baba Saheb's photo and put up the photo of Prime Minister Modi. This is not right. This has hurt millions of followers of Baba Saheb.”

He further added, “I have a request to BJP. You can put the photo of the Prime Minister but do not remove the photo of Baba Sahib. Let his photo remain there.”

दिल्ली की नई बीजेपी सरकार ने बाबा साहेब की फोटो हटाकर प्रधान मंत्री मोदी जी की फोटो लगा दी। ये सही नहीं है। इस से बाबा साहेब के करोड़ो अनुयायियों को ठेस पहुँची है।



दिल्ली की नई बीजेपी सरकार ने बाबा साहेब की फोटो हटाकर प्रधान मंत्री मोदी जी की फोटो लगा दी। ये सही नहीं है। इस से बाबा साहेब के करोड़ो अनुयायियों को ठेस पहुँची है।

मेरी बीजेपी से प्रार्थना है। आप प्रधान मंत्री जी की फोटो लगा लीजिए लेकिन बाबा साहिब की फोटो तो मत हटाइए। उनकी फोटो…

Atishi Slams Government Over Mahila Samman Yojana

Atishi also criticized the Delhi government for not fulfilling its commitment to the Mahila Samman Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for women. She claimed that the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first cabinet meeting had not been kept.

"We had asked for time from the Chief Minister for the last two days. We did not get time for two days, and today we went to meet Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji during the session," Atishi told ANI.

She accused the government of failing to implement the scheme, calling the Prime Minister’s guarantee "false." She urged the government to act on its promises without further delay.

Delhi Assembly Session Updates

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took oath as a Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will address the House on February 25. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will also be tabled, followed by a motion of thanks on the LG's address. The discussion on the motion will begin on February 26, after which the election of the Deputy Speaker will take place.