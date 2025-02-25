Atishi Cites CAG Report, Blames LG, CBI, ED for Rs 8,900 Cr Revenue Loss

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Tuesday cited a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report to defend the party’s now-scrapped excise policy, claiming that the previous liquor regulation was marred by corruption and smuggling.

The CAG’s performance audit report, titled Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi, was tabled in the Delhi Assembly’s first session on Tuesday. The report highlighted lapses in the excise department, leading to revenue losses exceeding Rs 2,026.91 crore.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi alleged that interference from the BJP-appointed Lieutenant Governor (LG), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) obstructed the implementation of the new excise policy, resulting in an annual revenue loss of Rs 8,900 crore.

Allegations of Corruption in Old Policy

According to Atishi, seven out of the eight chapters in the CAG report expose flaws in the old excise policy, while only one focuses on the new policy.

"The AAP government always raised concerns about corruption in the old excise policy, which facilitated illegal liquor smuggling. The report shows that liquor shop owners engaged in corrupt practices, inflating prices and causing heavy losses to Delhi's exchequer," she said.

She further claimed that the new excise policy, introduced by the AAP government, was more transparent and had the potential to significantly boost revenue collection, similar to Punjab, where excise revenue reportedly increased by 65% after implementing the same policy.

Atishi alleged that the new policy was not implemented effectively due to external interference.

"The BJP's LG stopped the implementation, creating hurdles. The CBI filed an FIR within a year of the policy's launch, and the ED registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) soon after. This led to a situation where no officer was willing to sign or execute the policy, fearing legal action. As a result, Delhi lost Rs 2,000 crore in expected revenue and Rs 8,900 crore annually," PTI quoted Former Delhi CM as saying.

She called for an investigation into the roles of the LG, CBI, and ED in blocking the policy.

The excise policy issue remains a major political flashpoint in Delhi. While AAP leaders argue that the policy was designed to boost revenue, the BJP has accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of irregularities. The ongoing Assembly session is expected to witness further debates on the matter.

(With PTI inputs)