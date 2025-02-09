Atishi Resigns As Delhi Chief Minister After AAP's Defeat In Assembly Polls
Atishi submitted her resignation as Delhi CM to Lt Governor V.K. Saxena after AAP's defeat in polls.
A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Delhi assembly election results, Delhi's outgoing Chief Minister Atishi submitted her resignation to Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Sunday, following the crushing defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the assembly polls.
