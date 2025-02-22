Atishi Seeks AAP Leaders’ Meeting With Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Over Women’s Aid Scheme

New Delhi: AAP leader Atishi has requested a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to discuss the BJP’s promised ₹2,500 monthly aid for women. The scheme was a key pledge in the party’s assembly election campaign.

In a letter to Gupta on Saturday, Atishi questioned why the scheme was not approved in the new government’s first cabinet meeting, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise at an election rally.

Gupta and her ministers took oath on Thursday after the BJP defeated AAP in the recent assembly elections. The BJP secured a majority with 48 seats in the 70-member assembly, while AAP won 22, including Atishi’s Kalkaji seat.

Atishi, who was chief minister in the previous AAP government, requested an appointment with Gupta on February 23, along with other AAP MLAs.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally in Dwarka on January 31 promised Delhi's mothers and sisters that the scheme for Rs 2,500 monthly payment would be passed in the first cabinet meeting after the BJP formed the government," she wrote.

She pointed out that the BJP’s first cabinet meeting on February 20 did not approve the scheme and said women who trusted "Modi's guarantee" now feel "betrayed."

However, BJP leaders, including CM Gupta, have assured that the scheme will be rolled out in March as promised.