/Ocean engine stalling: Scientist warn of AMOC collapse that could freeze Europe and destroy Indian monsoon

Whereas global warming is raising temperatures across the world and pushing events like El Nino to record-breaking heights, there is yet another mystery in the making. To be more precise, there is a section of the Atlantic Ocean that appears to be getting cooler. It is located just south of Greenland, and it seems that this region defies global warming trends. The map showing global temperature trends paints the "heat zones" in shades of red and orange but one spot appears in deep blue. This region has been called the North Atlantic Warming Hole, or a "Cold Blob".
It is NASA satellite imagery that has shown that this specific region experiences constant cooling over the past decades. Whereas global temperatures have risen by about 1°C during the last decade, this "blob" has cooled to almost 0.9°C, which has prompted researchers to begin looking into what causes this phenomenon.
According to the scientific community, the cause of this cooling may be related to the weakening of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a vast system of ocean currents operating around the globe. The role of this current is to transport the warmth from the tropics to the north of Europe and the Arctic regions and move the cold and salt water in the opposite direction.
For a single water particle to make a full circuit of this loop takes approximately 1,000 years. The flow of this current is enormous; it is 90 to 100 times more powerful than the discharge from the mouth of the Amazon River. Due to its operation, the UK and Northwestern parts of Europe have fairly mild winters despite the fact that they lie at high latitudes.
Several studies have confirmed that the "Cold Blob" is indeed a result of the weakening Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation. The melting of the ice sheets of Greenland is taking place because of global warming, and the melted ice sheets release a large quantity of fresh water into the seas.
When there is an increase in the volume of fresh water, the saline water becomes less dense and fails to sink. This stalls the conveyor belt system as it is unable to pull the hot water towards the Arctic region. This results in global warming everywhere else except the area near Greenland. Moreover, once this system shuts down completely, the oceans' capacity to capture carbon dioxide will decrease.
A collapse of the AMOC can lead to events which would be similar to sci-fi movies. According to scientists from the University of Copenhagen and the Potsdam Institute, if the emission continues at its current rate, then this current will become extinct in the coming century.
Europe's frozen landscape: The temperature in European countries such as Germany may fall drastically by 10°C causing severe snow storms and establishing a new “Little Ice Age” in Europe.
India's dying monsoon: The greatest consequence would arise in South Asia because alterations in the sea temperature will increase the frequency of El Niño, which would eventually destroy the Indian Monsoon system.
Since about 60% of Indian farmland is irrigated from the rains, even a slight change in monsoon pattern can spell disaster for food security in India.
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