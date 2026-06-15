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  • /Ocean engine stalling: Scientist warn of AMOC collapse that could freeze Europe and destroy Indian monsoon

Ocean engine stalling: Scientist warn of AMOC collapse that could freeze Europe and destroy Indian monsoon

As the world burns, a "Cold Blob" is expanding south of Greenland. Discover how the slowing AMOC ocean current could freeze Europe and destroy India's monsoon.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Ocean engine stalling: Scientist warn of AMOC collapse that could freeze Europe and destroy Indian monsoon
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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