/Ocean engine stalling: Scientist warn of AMOC collapse that could freeze Europe and destroy Indian monsoon

Whereas global warming is raising temperatures across the world and pushing events like El Nino to record-breaking heights, there is yet another mystery in the making. To be more precise, there is a section of the Atlantic Ocean that appears to be getting cooler. It is located just south of Greenland, and it seems that this region defies global warming trends. The map showing global temperature trends paints the "heat zones" in shades of red and orange but one spot appears in deep blue. This region has been called the North Atlantic Warming Hole, or a "Cold Blob".