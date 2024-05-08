ATMA 2024 Registration Deadline Extended; New Date Set For May 18th! Get Updated Schedule Details Now

New Delhi: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced a revised schedule for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024. According to the recent statement released by AIMS, the exam, originally slated for May 11, 2024, will now take place on May 25, 2024. Aspiring candidates are urged to take note of this timetable alteration and adjust their preparation accordingly.

This modification provides applicants with an extended period to complete their applications for the May session of the ATMA exam. The new deadline for application submission is May 18, 2024. Additionally, the registration window, initially set to close today, has been extended to allow more time for individuals to register for the test. The deadline for payment of the ATMA application fee for the May session is now May 16, 2024.

It's important to highlight that the May 2024 ATMA exam will be conducted in a centre-based test mode, ensuring a standardized and fair evaluation process.

Revised Schedule for ATMA 2024:

Last date to pay the application fee: May 16

Last date of application submission: May 18

Last date of printing the application form: May 19

Admit card release: May 21

ATMA 2024 exam date: May 25

Result declaration: May 30

ATMA Participating Institutes: