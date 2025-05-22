Advertisement
ATS Arrested Varanasi Man On Charge Of Spying For Pakistan

UP ATS arrested Tufail in Varanasi for spying for Pakistan, sharing extremist content, and promoting anti-India propaganda on WhatsApp.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 22, 2025, 10:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) has arrested Tufail, son of Maqsood Alam, from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan.

The arrest was made following credible intelligence indicating his involvement in spying for Pakistan and sharing sensitive information related to India's internal security.

According to ATS, Tufail was found to be in contact with multiple individuals based in Pakistan. Upon surveillance by the ATS, it was revealed that He used to share videos of Maulana Shah Rizvi, leader of Pakistan's banned terrorist organisation, Tehreek-e-Labbaik, in WhatsApp groups.

 

 

The Anti-Terrorism Squad also informed that he shared messages calling for 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', the revenge of Babri Masjid and implementing Shariat in India.

Earlier, UP ATS arrested Shahzad from UP's Moradabad on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. He is a resident of Rampur. Shahzad had been visiting Pakistan for several years and was involved in smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other goods across the India-Pakistan border under the guise of trade.

According to the UP ATS, Shahzad maintained close ties with ISI agents and provided them with confidential information related to India’s security. He allegedly facilitated the travel of people from Rampur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh to Pakistan to work for ISI under the guise of smuggling. Notably, the visas for these individuals were arranged by the ISI itself.

