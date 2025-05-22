ATS Arrested Varanasi Man On Charge Of Spying For Pakistan

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) has arrested Tufail, son of Maqsood Alam, from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan.

The arrest was made following credible intelligence indicating his involvement in spying for Pakistan and sharing sensitive information related to India's internal security.

According to ATS, Tufail was found to be in contact with multiple individuals based in Pakistan. Upon surveillance by the ATS, it was revealed that He used to share videos of Maulana Shah Rizvi, leader of Pakistan's banned terrorist organisation, Tehreek-e-Labbaik, in WhatsApp groups.

UP ATS arrests one Tufail s/o Maqsood Alam from Varanasi, on charges of spying for Pakistan. He was sharing important information about India's internal security with Pakistan.



The Anti-Terrorism Squad also informed that he shared messages calling for 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', the revenge of Babri Masjid and implementing Shariat in India.

Earlier, UP ATS arrested Shahzad from UP's Moradabad on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. He is a resident of Rampur. Shahzad had been visiting Pakistan for several years and was involved in smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other goods across the India-Pakistan border under the guise of trade.

According to the UP ATS, Shahzad maintained close ties with ISI agents and provided them with confidential information related to India’s security. He allegedly facilitated the travel of people from Rampur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh to Pakistan to work for ISI under the guise of smuggling. Notably, the visas for these individuals were arranged by the ISI itself.