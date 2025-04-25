'Attack, Divide Pakistan Into Two Parts, Merge PoK With India': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To PM Modi

Pahalgam Terror Attack: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir where 26 people were killed, the Congress party has called upon the Narendra Modi government to take possible action while extending full support. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also urged the Prime Minister to launch an attack on Pakistan and regain control of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Addressing a gathering during the solidarity candle march organised by the state government against the terror attack, Reddy said that this was not the time for talks.

"This time, 140 crore people are India are ready to respond to Pakistan in a befitting manner. Today, 4 crore people of Telangana and representatives of 100 nations have come together to help India fight terrorists. We all will together support the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. When China attacked our country in 1967, Indira Gandhi gave a befitting reply. After that, in 1971, Pakistan attacked the country, Indira Gandhi gave a befitting reply and divided the country into two parts - Bangladesh and Pakistan," said Reddy.

The Telangana CM further added, "Prime Minister, remember Goddess Durga today and attack Pakistan or take whatever action you want. Today, we have to take action against Pakistan. We have to give a befitting reply. This is not the time for talks. We are with you, 140 crore Indians are with you. Divide Pakistan into two parts and merge Pakistan Occupies Kashmir with India, we are all with you...This is not the time for politics or blame parties. "

Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was also attending the rally, said, "This is not just a candlelight rally, this is the entire country coming together, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, everybody coming together. Because anybody who tries to give such an experience to India or who tries to harm India...should see this...how India can come together in solidarity with each other...