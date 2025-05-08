Advertisement
Attack Conspiracy Foiled In Chandigarh, 2 Terrorists With RDX Arrested

Amid a war-like situation with Pakistan, two terrorists were arrested with RDX in their possession in Chandigarh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 11:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India-Pakistan War: Tensions between India and Pakistan have now potentially reached the brink of war. Pakistan continues its provocations. On Thursday night, it launched drone and missile attacks on Jammu and several other border areas, which were successfully intercepted and destroyed. In response, India launched fresh missile/drone strikes on Lahore and Islamabad.

Amid a war-like situation with Pakistan, two terrorists were arrested with RDX in their possession in Chandigarh. According to media reports, the accused were planning to carry out a major attack in Chandigarh. Before they could carry it out, both were apprehended from the jungle area near Jeeri Mandi of Sector-39, and are now being interrogated.

