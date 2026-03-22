‘Attack Mumbai, Delhi if US attacks us..’ says former Pakistan envoy's absurd remarks on India

Former Pakistan’s high commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, has sparked fresh concerns about regional security with his warning that Pakistan should strike India if it faces an existential threat from the US.

As tensions in West Asia escalate with the ongoing Iran war involving the United States and Israel, a controversial remark by former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has sparked fresh worries about regional security.

In a hypothetical worst‑case scenario, Basit, who served as Islamabad’s top diplomat in New Delhi between 2014 and 2017, suggested that Pakistan could strike India if confronted with an existential military threat from the US or Israel.

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“Let’s say the situation in Iran worsens and Israel positions itself closer to us. Suppose a scenario emerges where the United States also views our nuclear programme negatively or tries to destroy our nuclear capability,” Basit said.

“I am referring to a worst‑case scenario, something that is almost in the realm of impossibilities, because Pakistan has the capability to defend itself,” he added, stressing that such a situation was highly unlikely.

Basit argued that if Pakistan were attacked by the United States and could not respond directly due to range or operational constraints, India would become the default target.

“If the US attacks Pakistan and we cannot reach their bases in the Gulf or strike Israel, then what would be our only option? India,” he said.

“We would have nothing else to do. Even if our range does not extend that far, if someone casts a hostile eye on us, we would, without hesitation, attack India, Mumbai, New Delhi, we would not hold back,” he added.

“Whatever happens afterward can be dealt with at that time, and we should not hold back either,” he said, reiterating that such a situation remains unlikely in practice but remains a theoretical possibility.

If America attacks Pakistan



We should bomb Delhi, Mumbai





pic.twitter.com/QInRhjm4Ld — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) March 21, 2026

Basit’s remarks mirror Iran’s approach of striking Gulf countries because it cannot directly target the US due to distance.

However, unlike the Gulf states, India does not host US military bases, which makes his suggestion appear reckless, irresponsible, and deeply provocative.

Basit’s remarks come a day after US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday that Pakistan is among the countries posing the most significant nuclear threats to the United States.

“Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan pose the biggest nuclear threats to the US,” Gabbard told a Senate panel, also highlighting growing concerns over missile capabilities being developed by several countries, including Iran.



