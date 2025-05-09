Attack On India 'Will Be Met With Very Very Firm Response', EAM Says

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his opening remarks at the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting said that the at cross-border strikes on Pakistan's terrorist infrastructure was in response to the barbaric terrorist attack on 22 April in Pahalgam.

Jaishankar made it clear that India does not wish to escalate the situation further. But, if there is a military attack on India, it would give a firm response.

"Excellency, you are visiting India at a time when we are responding to a particularly barbaric terrorist attack on 22 April in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This attack compelled us to respond on 7th May by striking at cross-border terrorist infrastructure. Our response was targeted and measured," he said.

He also talked about 'Operation Sindoor' conducted by Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling India's response "measured and targeted." Jaishankar asserted that India will give a "firm response" if it faces military attack.

"It is not our intention to escalate this situation. However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very very firm response. As a neighbour and close partner, it is important that you have a good understanding of this situation," Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar noted that the India-Iran cooperation has progressed in several aspects in recent years.

"In recent years, our cooperation has progressed in many aspects. There are also situations that we need to address. Prime Minister Modi and President Pezeshkian have met in Kazan in October 2024 and given us guidance on how to develop our ties further," he said, adding that the two leaders also spoke a few days after the Pahalgam attack, "They have also had a phone conversation on 26 April."

Jaishankar said that as Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties, it is a reminder of the closeness of the nations.

"This is the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. It is a reminder of the closeness of our collaboration and the deep friendship between us. I am sure that we will mark the anniversary appropriately," he said.

In his opening remarks at the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting in Delhi on Thursday, Jaishankar welcomed Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to India.