हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP chief JP Nadda

Attack on JP Nadda's convoy: West Bengal Chief Secy, DGP snub Union Home Secy's summons; TMC flays MHA move

The top bureaucrat informed the home ministry that the state government is already addressing the issue with “utmost seriousness”, and said that three cases have been filed for the attack and seven persons have been arrested.

Attack on JP Nadda&#039;s convoy: West Bengal Chief Secy, DGP snub Union Home Secy&#039;s summons; TMC flays MHA move
Image courtesy: ANI
Play

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyapadhyay on Friday (December 11) wrote a letter to Union Home Secretary that he and DGP should be spared from attending the meeting as they were summoned to Delhi on December 14. The state CS's letter mentions that the state made all arrangements for JP Nadda’s security during his visit. 

It mentioned that extra vehicles were tagged to the convoy and resulted in that situation. The CS further writes, “to kindly dispense with the presence of the state officials in the meeting, considering that the state govt is already addressing the issue with utmost seriousness.”

The top bureaucrat informed the home ministry that the state government is already addressing the issue (attack on Nadda's convoy) with “utmost seriousness”, and said that three cases have been filed for the attack and seven persons have been arrested.

The Union Home Ministry has summoned West Bengal's chief secretary and police chief on December 14 for an explanation on the law and order situation in the state, following Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's report on the attack on Nadda's convoy at Diamond Harbour. 

The attack, which the BJP alleges was by TMC supporters, took place when the BJP chief was heading out to attend a rally on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the TMC hit out at the union home ministry for summoning West Bengal chief secretary and police chief over the attack on BJP president J P Nadda's convoy and accused the saffron party of trying to create a situation where the Centre can interfere in matters related to states.

Live TV

Senior TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee alleged that Nadda's convoy had "convicted criminals and goons" who carried weapons with the malafide intention of instigating violence while addressing a press conference.

Kalyan Banerjee said, "What the central government is doing by sending a letter (seeking report) from the state government is unconstitutional. The MHA summoning the chief secretary and DGP is unacceptable. "The BJP and the central government are trying to create a situation where they can interfere with the federal structure." 

The TMC leader said that provocative speeches by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh are leading to a "vicious" situation, and claimed that Nadda was accompanied by "convicted criminals and armed men belonging to the BJP".

On Thursday, Nadda's cavalcade was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters, who threw stones and rained lathi blows on vehicles and BJP workers accompanying him. Several BJP leaders including general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BJP chief JP NaddaWest Bengal GovernorCM Mamata Banerjee
Next
Story

COVID-19: Israel collaborates with NGOs to help and support underprivileged people in India
  • 97,96,769Confirmed
  • 1,42,186Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Farmers Protest: The farmers’ movement on farm law hijacked by ‘anti nationals’?