Attack on JP Nadda's convoy: West Bengal Chief Secy, DGP snub Union Home Secy's summons; TMC flays MHA move

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyapadhyay on Friday (December 11) wrote a letter to Union Home Secretary that he and DGP should be spared from attending the meeting as they were summoned to Delhi on December 14. The state CS's letter mentions that the state made all arrangements for JP Nadda’s security during his visit.

It mentioned that extra vehicles were tagged to the convoy and resulted in that situation. The CS further writes, “to kindly dispense with the presence of the state officials in the meeting, considering that the state govt is already addressing the issue with utmost seriousness.”

The top bureaucrat informed the home ministry that the state government is already addressing the issue (attack on Nadda's convoy) with “utmost seriousness”, and said that three cases have been filed for the attack and seven persons have been arrested.

The Union Home Ministry has summoned West Bengal's chief secretary and police chief on December 14 for an explanation on the law and order situation in the state, following Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's report on the attack on Nadda's convoy at Diamond Harbour.

The attack, which the BJP alleges was by TMC supporters, took place when the BJP chief was heading out to attend a rally on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the TMC hit out at the union home ministry for summoning West Bengal chief secretary and police chief over the attack on BJP president J P Nadda's convoy and accused the saffron party of trying to create a situation where the Centre can interfere in matters related to states.

Senior TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee alleged that Nadda's convoy had "convicted criminals and goons" who carried weapons with the malafide intention of instigating violence while addressing a press conference.

Kalyan Banerjee said, "What the central government is doing by sending a letter (seeking report) from the state government is unconstitutional. The MHA summoning the chief secretary and DGP is unacceptable. "The BJP and the central government are trying to create a situation where they can interfere with the federal structure."

The TMC leader said that provocative speeches by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh are leading to a "vicious" situation, and claimed that Nadda was accompanied by "convicted criminals and armed men belonging to the BJP".

On Thursday, Nadda's cavalcade was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters, who threw stones and rained lathi blows on vehicles and BJP workers accompanying him. Several BJP leaders including general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack.