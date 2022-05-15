New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday (May 14, 2022) said that spike in killings disprove the central government's normalcy claims in Kashmir.

Dr. Farooq made this claim while interacting with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits led by the party Minority Wing Vice President Amit Koul.

The visiting delegations discussed number of issues concerning Kashmiri Pandits such as those Kashmiri Pandits who took up government jobs as the first step toward rehabilitation were now struggling for timely payment of earned wages, promotions, and a decent quality of life.

They also stated that despite the political rhetoric by the incumbent government, nothing has been done to make them feel safe and secure across Kashmir. In addition, they have no respite from cramped living quarters, and discriminatory service rules.

Interacting with the delegation members, Dr. Farooq assured them that he will take up the issues with the Lieutenant Governor and Government of India as well.

Reaffirming the party's stand on the return of KPs to Kashmir, he said, "Our stand is clear as crystal. Kashmiri pandits, for that matter Sikhs and other minorities are part of our socio-cultural milieu. Every attack on our Pandit brothers is an out and out attack on the very soul of Kashmir. I'm looking for times when both Kashmiri Muslim and Kashmiri Pandits live side by side."

Omar Abdullah questions govt’s normalcy claims

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday, also questioned the incumbent government on its normalcy claims saying that the situation on ground has vindicated his party's stand on August 5, 2019, decisions.

Omar said “It was said that Article 370 was an obstruction towards achieving peace. But now when the hindrance in the form of Article has been removed, where is that promised peace? I just came from Srinagar today. People are being killed in their homes. Yesterday only a policeman was killed inside his house. A Kashmiri pandit was also mercilessly killed as well. He was shot dead inside his office. Does this qualify as normalcy? Where is the sense of security?” he said.

“It was told that the August 5 , 2019 decisions will end separatism in Kashmir. But has it? There are still people who want to walk the wrong path and pick up weapons. It was said that regional PAGD parties are a major hurdle in the development of J&K. Where is that development now?", Omar further said.

Omar said this while addressing a public gathering at Poonch on Saturday (May 14). He commenced his week-long Pir Panjal tour from on the same day.

